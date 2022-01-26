Vogue Williams thinks three children "is enough”.

The TV personality - who has three-year-old son Teddy and 18-month-old daughter Gigi, with her husband Spencer Matthews - is finding her third pregnancy “hard”, and while she has always been keen to have four kids, she hinted the couple may stop at three.

The 36-year-old model told MailOnline: “I get lots of messages like, 'How are you doing this?' When actually I spent yesterday in bed. I just felt terrible.

“Moving for me is really important, even for half an hour a day makes such a difference for me. I get quite bad pelvic pain in pregnancy and my legs get sore, so a stretch is always good.

“But not doing anything is OK too, listening to your body is very important. Pregnancy is hard.

“I would have said yes to four of them pre this pregnancy, but now I think three is enough. I'd have to get a new car. I don't know where four would fit.”

The former Heart DJ explained why she left her weekly radio stint, admitting she “needed to slow down a bit” due to all she had going on in her life, and she now feels "really lucky" to spend time at home.

She said: “I definitely did think that I needed to slow down a bit.

"I wouldn't say I always get it right because it is really hard to get the balance right, but I am really lucky because I do get quite a bit of time at home now.”