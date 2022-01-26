Julia Stiles has given birth to a baby boy.

The 40-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to announce the arrival of her second child with her husband Preston Cook.

Alongside an image of her baby's tiny feet, Julia wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be. (sic)"

Julie also revealed how her four-year-old son Strummer was reacting to the news.

The actress added on Instagram: "Scroll forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it… (sic)"

Julia then posted a snap of her family's bathroom, where her eldest son had covered the toilet in red marker.

Julia has made a concerted effort to keep her family out of the spotlight in recent years.

But the Hollywood star actually thinks motherhood has made her a better actress, explaining that she's "obsessing" less about her work than ever before.

She shared: "One of the most remarkable things is that, in many ways, having my attention focused on my son has made me a better actress because I don't come home every night dwelling on every little scene, every little line, and obsessing over my work.

"It takes your focus off [the work], which makes you better [in the moment]."

Julia - who married her husband in 2017 - also explained that she intends to prioritise her family over her career in the coming years.

The actress - whose previous film credits include '10 Things I Hate About You' and 'Save the Last Dance' - said in 2019: "Strummer so far is very adaptable. But I don't think that I would take a job that would take me away from him."