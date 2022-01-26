Prince Andrew has requested a trial by jury.

The legal team of the 61-year-old prince has officially requested that he be granted a trial by jury in his upcoming civil case in New York City.

Andrew also denied all of Virginia Giuffre's sex abuse allegations in court documents filed on Wednesday (26.01.22).

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Andrew will face a civil case in the US over allegations he sexually assaulted Giuffre when she was 17.

A federal court judge ruled that a lawsuit brought by Giuffre could move forward.

Giuffre - who was formerly known as Virginia Roberts - has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - who committed suicide in August 2019 - and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with Andrew in 2001.

Now, Andrew's legal team has filed an 11-page document with the court that sets out his response to the accusations.

The prince has strongly denied the allegation that he sexually abused Giuffre when she was under 18 years of age.

In the document - which has been submitted to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York - Andrew's legal team detail a series of defences "without assuming the burden of proof, and expressly denying any and all wrongdoing".

The document adds: "Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint."

The legal team previously argued to get the lawsuit dismissed, citing a 2009 deal and $500,000 settlement she agreed with Epstein.

However, the judge in New York ruled earlier in January that the case could continue, raising the possibility that Andrew could take the stand to defend himself in court.