Queen Elizabeth enjoys doing households chores at her Sandringham estate.

The 95-year-old monarch recently relocated to her royal residency in Norfolk, and she's likely to be doing the dishes during her stay at Wood Farm, the cottage on the estate where Prince Philip spent most of his time prior to the pandemic.

A former aide told the Daily Mail newspaper: "It's the one place where you get to see Her Majesty really up close.

"There's no waiting on ceremony, though - her hands are as likely to be in the kitchen sink as the housekeeper's."

Prince Philip passed away in April, at the age of 99, and they both "adored the simplicity" of the cottage.

A courtier explained: "They adored the simplicity of what Wood Farm represented.

"For the Duke, it was the light which he thought was perfect to paint by, and the proximity to the sea only a couple of miles away.

"The Queen likes the unfussiness - the sense of getting away from it all and being able to slip out for a walk with the dogs whenever she likes."

The Queen flew to her Sandringham estate by helicopter on Sunday (23.01.22).

The monarch usually spends the New year period at her country estate in Norfolk, but she instead decided to base herself at Windsor Castle over the holiday season due to a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the UK in December.

The Queen typically stays at Sandringham until after February 6, the date that marks the anniversary of George VI's death and her own accession to the throne.

The upcoming date will be the 70th anniversary of her accession and her Platinum Jubilee celebrations are being organised for June.