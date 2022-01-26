Liam Payne recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The 28-year-old singer has postponed his Here’s To The Future show on January 29 - which showcases new and emerging acts - after being diagnosed with the virus.

Liam - who shot to fame as part of One Direction - wrote on Twitter: "Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce that I’m having to push back the next Here’s To The Future show… Unfortunately I had Covid and will not be ready in time to give you the show you all deserve. (sic)"

However, Liam reassured fans that the show will go ahead in February.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "We’ve decided to now do something extra special and move the show back a few weeks to Saturday 12th February, just in time for Valentine’s Day!!

"All your tickets will still be valid and I hope you can still make it. See you soon LP. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Liam previously admitted he found it hard to stay creative amid the early stages of the pandemic.

The chart-topping pop star found working on Zoom to be "very difficult" and Liam revealed that he struggled to deal with the situation.

Liam - who auditioned on 'The X Factor' as a solo artist before joining One Direction - said: "Zoom sessions don't really work out all that well, it's very difficult. I'm sure a lot of musicians will agree. So, it's been kind of hard to work properly during this half of the pandemic.

"The other first half of the pandemic, I just did these live shows, which was really amazing to play live and do them online, which was kind of strange ... It's been difficult in terms of the creative process for me."