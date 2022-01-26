Courteney Cox thinks intelligence is "really sexy".

The 57-year-old actress has been dating Johnny McDaid since 2013, and she's revealed the things she loves about the 45-year-old musician.

She shared: "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

Courteney was previously married to actor David Arquette, between 1999 and 2013. And the Hollywood star has hinted that she's open to tying the knot again.

Asked if she sees herself getting married again, Courteney told People: "I don't know. I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."

The 'Friends' star also revealed what she's learned about love through the years.

She explained: "I've learned you can't take a lot personally.

"I used to think, 'Oh well, if you loved me...' It's not really about you. People do things because of their own history and their own past. I had to learn that lesson for sure."

Courteney previously confessed that it's been tough for herself and Johnny to maintain their romance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Friends' star spent lockdown in California while the Snow Patrol rocker was in Europe.

Courteney – who eventually moved to London in order to be closer to the music star – previously said: "People from the UK, they still can't come to America. You're not allowed in still, which is crazy.

"He's been vaccinated and he can't come in. I don't understand it. People can go from Florida to Los Angeles, no quarantine. I don't get it. I don't know why they can't come to America and quarantine the way I did.

"I've been on this five-day test and release. I'm going out tonight, can't wait. I don't mean out, just to a restaurant. I just want to go out - literally, out of the apartment. I have not left [McDaid's apartment] except to get a nose swab at Heathrow [Airport]."