Josh Duhamel's marriage proposal came together at the "last minute".

The 49-year-old actor recently got engaged to Audra Mari, and Josh has revealed that his proposal plan was hatched at the last moment.

He shared: "I just sort of decided last minute that was how I wanted to do it. I didn’t have anything planned. I didn’t have a ring yet. I was like, ‘OK, you gonna do this today. Today’s the day.’ And that’s just how it all kind of happened."

Josh was on holiday in the Florida Keys with Audra when he decided to propose in a "beautiful" way.

He ultimately opted to send Audra a literal message in a bottle.

The actor told Us Weekly: "I coordinated with [the concierge] there to make sure that bottle was floating up to shore as we were walking out there."

Josh announced his engagement to the world via a social media post earlier this month.

He took to Instagram to reveal that he popped the question to Audra after two years of dating.

The actor - who was previously married to pop star Fergie between 2009 and 2019 - shared a picture of them together on a beach, holding up a handwritten note that read, "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

He captioned the picture: "It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari. (sic)"

Fergie, 46, subsequently sent her well-wishes to the loved-up couple, writing "congrats" in the comments.

The singer - who has Axl, eight, with the actor - filed for divorce in May 2019, and Josh later suggested that he hoped to tie the knot again one day.

He said: "I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."