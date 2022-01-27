Jenna Ushkowitz is pregnant.

The 'Glee' star - who played Tina Cohen-Chang in the musical comedy-drama series - and her husband David Stanley are expecting their first child, a daughter, together.

She wrote on Instagram: "Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June"

The couple's pregnancy news comes just six months after they got married.

In July, the 35-year-old actress revealed she and David enjoyed "the day of [their] dreams", as they wed in an outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles.

She said at the time: "We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams.

"It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."

The actress admitted the coronavirus pandemic had forced the pair to alter their original plans.

However, she also revealed the restrictions helped to focus their attention during the planning phase.

Jenna - whose wedding was attended by 104 guests - said: "We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated.

"Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change."

Jenna announced her engagement via social media in August 2020, revealing David popped the question after just over two years together.

She showed off her engagement ring in a photo and captioned the image: "Yes, a million times, yes."