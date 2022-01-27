Matthew Davis and his wife Kiley Casciano have welcomed their second daughter into the world.

The ‘Vampire Diaries’ star, 43, and the 29-year-old actress shared the news of the birth of their second baby, a girl named Dorothy, on the ‘Cloak and Dagger’ actress’ social media this week.

On Instagram, Kiley posted a sweet snap of the trio, writing in the caption: “Dorothy Lavender Davis. 01.24.2022. I love you @immathewdavis. (sic)”

The ‘Legally Blonde’ star and his wife already share another daughter, two-year-old Ripley.

Matthew previously revealed the pair were expecting Ripley when he posted a picture of some baby clothes with an "and then there were five" caption - referencing the couple, their two dogs, and their new bundle of joy - and another top which read "s*** just got real".

The ‘Ozark’ actress posted another photo on social media with some baby clothes, with one reading "daddy's super star", and she revealed they are having a girl.

It was captioned "Arriving April 2020 #babygirl (sic)"

The pair married in December 2018 at the Albertson Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles, just hours after Matthew popped the question.

Kiley wrote on her Instagram Stories: "This is where we got married ... in a strip mall"

Referring to his socks, Matthew joked: "I'd like to thank Bill Murray for making an appearance at our wedding yesterday"

The ‘Legacies’ star wrote: "When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you're married on Christmas Eve Eve.

"Thanks to Abbot Kinney for the last minute provisions. (sic)"