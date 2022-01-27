Matthew Davis and wife Kiley Casciano welcome second daughter

Matthew Davis and his wife Kiley Casciano have welcomed their second daughter into the world.

The ‘Vampire Diaries’ star, 43, and the 29-year-old actress shared the news of the birth of their second baby, a girl named Dorothy, on the ‘Cloak and Dagger’ actress’ social media this week.

On Instagram, Kiley posted a sweet snap of the trio, writing in the caption: “Dorothy Lavender Davis. 01.24.2022. I love you @immathewdavis. (sic)”

The ‘Legally Blonde’ star and his wife already share another daughter, two-year-old Ripley.

Matthew previously revealed the pair were expecting Ripley when he posted a picture of some baby clothes with an "and then there were five" caption - referencing the couple, their two dogs, and their new bundle of joy - and another top which read "s*** just got real".

The ‘Ozark’ actress posted another photo on social media with some baby clothes, with one reading "daddy's super star", and she revealed they are having a girl.

It was captioned "Arriving April 2020 #babygirl (sic)"

The pair married in December 2018 at the Albertson Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles, just hours after Matthew popped the question.

Kiley wrote on her Instagram Stories: "This is where we got married ... in a strip mall"

Referring to his socks, Matthew joked: "I'd like to thank Bill Murray for making an appearance at our wedding yesterday"

The ‘Legacies’ star wrote: "When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you're married on Christmas Eve Eve.

"Thanks to Abbot Kinney for the last minute provisions. (sic)"

