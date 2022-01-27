Bentley will commence production on its first fully-electric car in 2025.

The luxury car and SUV makers - which has been a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group since 1998 - recently vowed to go completely electric 2030 and pump £2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) into their sustainable future.

Details are pretty slim at this stage on what type of electric vehicle they will make, but Reuters reports that they will base its production at their plant in Crewe in Cheshire, North West England.

Bentley's sales rose by a whopping 31 per cent in 2021, with more people investing in high-end cars amid the pandemic.

Volvo Cars too pledged to only sell electric vehicles by 2030.

Last March, the Swedish firm announced plans to phase out all car models with an internal combustion engine - including hybrids - while the manufacturer will also simplify its products and invest heavily in online sales.

Henrik Green - the company's chief technology officer - said: "There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine."

The move fits with the firm's image and commercial interests.

Bjorn Annwall - head of Europe for Volvo - said: "At Volvo our customers expect high levels of us when it comes to human safety and they are starting to expect exactly the same thing when it comes to planetary safety, we aim to live up to that, it's the right thing to do.

"The fully electric premium segment will be the fastest-growing part of the automotive market, so it's very natural to focus on that."

A Volvo spokesman confirmed the company won't be investing in cars with hydrogen fuel cells, as it doesn't believe the demand would be high enough.

Furthermore, there are questions marks over hydrogen's availability, particularly when compared to charging points for electric cars.