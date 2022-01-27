Samsung's Galaxy S22 will launch on February 9.

The tech giant will present the latest edition to their flagship smartphone line-up at their biannual Unpacked event in two weeks' time.

The showcase will be live-streamed at 3pm UK time (10AM ET).

Samsung recently described the device as being the "ultimate" addition to the series.

In a blog post, President and Head of MX Business for Samsung Electronics TM Roh wrote: "With every fresh evolution of Samsung Galaxy devices, we have introduced features that redefine the entire mobile category. And we’re about to rewrite the rules of industry once again.. At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device."

The Samsung boss went on to tell fans of the Galaxy S range that they will be able to take "the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone" as well as enjoy exclusive "power and tools", as they promise to "rewrite the future" with their comeback smartpone, following on from the S21 Ultra from 2021.

The blog post concluded: "You will also dominate the day with power, speed and tools that can’t be found elsewhere. You will enjoy cutting edge-innovations made possible thanks to the smartest Galaxy experience yet. "All while feeling good about being part of the most sustainable Galaxy ecosystem. And, yes, you will help Samsung rewrite the future of smartphones once again. Get ready for the ultimate Ultra experience."