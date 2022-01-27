'Halo' developer 343 Industries as explained the decision to break from canon for the upcoming series.

The hugely popular game franchise is being adapted for Paramount+ and the show will depart from the established stories, which is meant to protect the "core canon" while giving the series more freedom.

343's head of transmedia Kiki Wolfkill told 'Halo Waypoint': "[The decision was made] to protect the integrity, simplicity, and future of the core canon, but also not be limited by it when faced with the realities of a new medium and the process of production."

This means both 343 and the production team can be free to explore other ideas and even surprise fans who are fully immersed in the 'Halo' world.

The franchise's creative director Frank O'Connor explained that neither team will be forced to take things in a certain direction, and gamers don't need to worry about plot points being retconned by the show's Silver Timeline.

He said: "Basically, we want to use the existing 'Halo' lore, history, canon, and characters wherever they make sense for a linear narrative, but also separate the two distinctly so that we don't invalidate the core canon or do unnatural things to force a first-person video game into an ensemble TV show.

"The game canon and its extended lore in novels, comics, and other outlets is core, original, and will continue unbroken for as long as we make Halo games."

The book 'Halo: Fall of Reach' started the lore before the first game was released, and spin-offs have taken the form of books, web series, comics, an audio drama and animated features, as well as the games themselves.