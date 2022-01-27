Blizzard leader Mike Ybarra has teased updates on 'World of Warcraft', 'Overwatch' and 'Diablo'.

Ybarra has hinted promised more information over "over the coming weeks" as he responded to a fan commenting on recent news the studio is hiring for a survival game set in a new universe.

The player suggested the company should "throw some manpower" at the existing games, and Ybarra replied: "Blizzard is a big studio and we have talented and growing teams supporting live games as well.

"Over the coming weeks, you'll be hearing more on that from Warcraft and Overwatch. Diablo will follow. Stay tuned!"

Meanwhile, the future remains uncertain after news of Microsoft's £50 million acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer recently reassured gamers that 'Call of Duty' was a part of their "existing agreements" with PlayStation developer Sony, and won't become an Xbox exclusive.

He tweeted: "Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.

"Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. (sic)"

And he has also shared his hope to work on some of the classic gaming franchises from Activision Blizzard, including the likes of 'Crash Bandicoot', 'Spyro the Dragon' and 'Tony Hawk'.

He said: “We’re hoping that we’ll be able to work with them when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood, and that the teams really want to get.

“I’m looking forward to these conversations. I really think it’s about adding resources and increasing capability.”