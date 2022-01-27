Morgan Stevens has died aged 70.

The 'Melrose Place' actor - who was also well known for starring in 'Fame' - hadn't been seen for a few days which resulted in one of his neighbours ringing the authorities to carry out a wellness check.

Police confirmed to TMZ that Morgan was found in his kitchen, where he was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected, and it is believed he most likely died of natural causes.

Morgan starred in seven episodes of US soap 'Melrose Place' as Nick Diamond in the mid-1990s, and he also played teacher David Reardon in two seasons of TV show 'Fame' from 1982 to 1984.

The late actor also appeared in historical drama 'The Waltons' as Paul Northridge, and three reunion films, 'A Wedding on Walton's Mountain' - in which his character tied the knot with Erin Walton (Mary Elizabeth McDonough) - 'Mother's Day on Walton's Mountain' and 'A Day for Thanks on Walton's Mountain'.

Morgan featured in short stints in numerous other productions, including 'Murder, She Wrote', 'Murder One', and 'One Day at a Time'.

What's more, the star previously claimed he was a victim of police brutality after he was arrested for an alleged DUI in the 1990s.

He suffered a broken nose, a fractured cheek, a dislocated jaw and nerve damage and later settled out of court in June 1991.

Morgan's last screen appearance came in TV series 'Walker, Texas Ranger' in 1999 as Max Henson, two years after he starred in TV show 'High Incident'.