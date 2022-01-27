Electronic Arts has announced three new 'Star Wars' games are in the pipeline.

The publisher revealed this week that Respawn is working on the three projects, which include a sequel to 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order', a first-person shooter, and a strategy game.

Respawn game director Stig Asmussen will be working on the former, while Peter Hirschmann is at the helm for the FPS and new studio Bit Reactor will handle the development for the third title.

As reported by Jason Schreier, the new 'Star Wars Jedi' game could come out as soon as later in 2022, while the other projects as "many years away".

In a statement, Lucasfilm Games boss Douglas Reilly said: "We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn.

"They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic 'Star Wars' stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away."

Hirschmann added: "Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the 'Star Wars' galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell."

EA noted that Vince Zampella - Group GM and Founder of Respawn - will oversee all three projects.