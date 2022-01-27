Madonna wants to "reenact" her kiss with Britney Spears.

The 63-year-old singer - who last toured in 2019/20 for her 'Madame X' concert series - is keen to get back out on the road and would love for the 'Toxic' hitmaker to join her on stage, telling fans she and her 'Me Against the Music' collaborator could even lock lips again, like they did on stage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Asked if she'd like to tour again, she told fans during an Instagram Live session: “Hell yeah. I’ve got to. Stadiums baby. Me and Britney, what about that? It would be really cool. We could reenact the original kiss.”

However, the 'Vogue' hitmaker acknowledged she was "not sure" if Britney would be "into" the idea.

Madonna - who has six children and is dating 27-year-old Ahlamalik Williams - was also asked how many women she has slept with.

She candidly admitted: “A handful. I’ve probably had crushes on more.”

Meanwhile, the 'Beautiful Stranger' singer has been hard at work re-writing her biopic and confirmed she's taken inspiration from one of her 2000 songs for the title.

She said: “I was thinking 'What It Feels Like For A Girl', that’s kind of cool, right?

Madonna is finding it "really weird" delving back into her own history for the project.

She added: “It’s also really weird to be writing about my life and my past and not living my life. I feel like I’m living in the past a lot and it’s a bit of a mind f***.”

The 'League of their Own' actress recently revealed she'd been talking to Julia Fox about a role in the movie.

Sharing photos of a night out with the 'Uncut Gems' star, her boyfriend Kanye West, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather, she wrote on Instagram: "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up………………(sic)"

Entertainment Weekly later reported Julia is being considered to play Madonna's friend Debi Mazar.