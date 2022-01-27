Prince Harry will be joined by Serena Williams at an event next month.

The Duke of Sussex will be in his role as Chief Impact Officer for professional coaching and mental health organisation BetterUp when he teams up with the tennis ace - who is close friends with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - and the company's CEO Alexi Robichaux for a conversation about "cultivating the power of mental fitness through a bold commitment to Inner Work on 3 February.

The discussion will form part of the company's virtual Inner Work Day and will see the trio share "personal stories" about their own experiences.

An agenda for the event stated: "From creating companies and foundations designed to inspire others to achieve their best to tackling challenges and finding success both in and outside of work, Serena, Prince Harry and Alexi share their personal stories and unique perspectives."

Harry's role with BetterUp was announced in March 2021 and last month, the prince - who stepped down as a working royal two years ago - caused a stir when he said people who quit their jobs because it doesn't bring them joy should be "celebrated".

In an interview with tech news website Fast Company in his role for BetterUp, Harry was asked about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on increased job resignations.

He replied: “While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time.

“We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening.

“This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation.

“I’ve actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad.

“In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.

“Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”

The BetterUp app charges users £364 a month, but Harry revealed 1,000 free memberships had been offered to young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, a charity of which he was formerly president.