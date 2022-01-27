Jeff Goldblum loved walking the Prada runway at Milan Fashion Week.

The ‘Search Party’ star strutted his stuff along with ‘Twin Peaks’ star Kyle MacLachlan, and he enjoyed the “fun opportunity” of sashaying down the catwalk for the Italian fashion house’s Autumn/Winter 2022 menswear collection - which was inspired by work uniforms - despite being a relative newbie to the fashion industry.

In a chat for Interview magazine with 43-year-old designer Mel Ottenberg, the 69-year-old actor said: "I was enjoying myself, I must say. Geez, what a fun opportunity. I’d never done that before.

"In fact, I’ve only attended two other fashion shows in my entire life. I went to an Armani show in Milan, and they seated me between Claudia Cardinale and Sophia Loren.

"The only other time was when Raf Simons did a collaboration with Calvin Klein. They outfitted me in a nice little satin cowboy-inspired thing, which I enjoyed.”

The ‘Jurassic Park’ star closed the show in an all-black look with a heavy winter coat but didn’t think it was “the turning point” in his fashion evolution and believes that moment was starting to work with stylist Andrew Vottero.

Jeff added: “I did love that outfit, but I don’t know if that was the turning point. I think the real turning point was seven years ago, when I did a shoot for GQ, and Andrew Vottero was working on it.

"I was getting really gabby and chatty with him about my closet—which I’m sitting in right now by the way, and looking all at all my clothes. I said, “I would sure enjoy it if you came over and told me which jeans to throw away.”

Together, the team “replaced” everything in his personal closet and together on “all kinds of projects”.

He said: “And that’s how we started working together. In the years since, we got rid of everything that was in my closet back then—maybe I have one or two things left. Everything has been replaced and built upon, and we’ve collaborated on all kinds of projects, including movies here and there.”

The ‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ star believes being “a student of acting” has allowed him to explore fashion as a foundational for roles and on stage.

“He explained: "I’ve always been interested in how clothes make you feel, and how they create your so-called character. I’ve also been doing jazz shows for a few decades now, so I also enjoy the the impact of clothes when I present myself as myself.”