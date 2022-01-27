Jessica Szohr hopes she "annoyed" fans of 'Gossip Girl'.

The 36-year-old actress starred as bohemian filmmaker Vanessa Abrams on the hit drama series found some of her scenes "cringe-worthy" and she hopes that came across when people watched the show.

She said: "Some of the stuff that was written [in the show] was cringe-worthy and was annoying. So if I annoyed you and you cringed at Vanessa, then I was doing my job, because some of the stuff was that way."

Jessica went on to explain that the fanbase for the show could be "testy" with Vanessa, but admitted she would avoid social media during her time on the show so she didn't have to read the backlash.

She told Teen Vogue magazine: "I feel like she definitely got the short end of the stick, and I do think fans were testy with Vanessa, and that's okay. There were things that deserved that, for what she did, but also when you play someone, you also feel for them. That's probably why I didn't read a bunch of comments because if people are being harsh or weird, I'm not going to spend my time looking at that. For me, not worth my time. I was bringing her to life the best that I could with what was written, and if you didn't like it, then I think I was doing my job."

However Jessica went on to explain that Vanessa "grounded" the show, because she had to "work hard" for her money, unlike many of her peers.

She said: "Vanessa grounded [the show] and brought this thing where she had a regular job and had to work for her money and didn't go on these crazy trips and wear these crazy outfits. But Vanessa was funny to me because there were so many parts of her that I really liked."