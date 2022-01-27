Björn Ulvaeus has insisted ABBA remained professional even when their personal relationships ended.

The 76-year-old songwriter was married to bandmate Agnetha Fältskog, 71, from 1971 to 1979, while Benny Andersson was in a relationship with Anni-Frid Lyngstad for 11 years until they split in 1980 after two years of marriage, but despite their divorces, the quartet were committed to doing what was right for the group.

Björn said: "During the ABBA years after we had had our divorces, we all were very professional at the same time. The professionals said that it would be crazy to give up this thing we have, this vehicle we have to express ourselves. Do we really have to give that up because we are going separate ways on a personal level? "

Björn - who, along with Benny, penned the group's biggest hits including 'Dancing Queen' and 'Thank You For the Music' - went on to explain that despite the trials and tribulations of their personal lives, the famous four are "not enemies" and thinks that people should avoid marriage at a young age.

Speaking on 'Björn from ABBA and Friends’ on Apple Music' Hits, he added: "I don't know how Benny and Frida had their discussions, but I know Agnetha said that, "No. Why would we? We're not enemies. We have kids together. We have to do the best of this, and we have grown apart. Yes. That happens to people." People should not get married the first time, they should get married the second because they're usually too young and lots of things happen."

During the show, Björn was joined by playwright Catherine Johnson, who came up with the storyline for the jukebox musical 'Mamma Mia!', which uses ABBA's back catalogue to tell the story of a bride-to-be and the search for her biological father.

And the pair teased there is potential for another stage show in the future.

When asked whether there could be a stage sequel, Catherine said: "Yeah, for sure!", to which Björn replied: "That gives us something to talk about the next time."

Stream new episodes live for free every day this week at 8pm GMT on Apple Music Hits or listen to the full series anytime on demand with an Apple Music subscription at apple.co/_ABBARadio.