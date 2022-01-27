Christina Ricci "almost" got the kids she was babysitting "arrested".

The 'Yellowjackets' actress lost one of her first jobs because, having been “feuding with this other girl who lived down the street” , she convinced her charges to go with her and egg her rival's house.

She recalled on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden': “I was a snack bar girl at the pool club when I was 13 but I also babysat.

“The last time I babysat, I was 12 and I almost got the kids arrested and I never babysat after that.

“In my defense. it was a small town in New Jersey, and I was babysitting kids that were in the grade beneath me, so, not a huge age difference, which was probably a poor judgment call on the parents’ part.”

The 41-year-old actress did some quick thinking to provide them with an alibi for the incident.

She said: “The dad came running out from behind the house with a baseball bat and everyone screamed and we ran back to the house.

“I put the dog on the leash so I could pretend that we were just walking the dog and I was afraid to walk the dog at night alone so I [said that I] ‘had the kids come with me, and we saw this really scary group of kids egging your house, sir, and we ran.’”

Meanwhile, Christina - who has seven-year-old Freddie with ex-husband James Heerdegen and Cleopatra, six weeks, with husband Mark Hampton - recently admitted her spouse named their daughter without confirming it with her.

The 'Addams Family' star explained that she didn't actually intend to name baby Cleopatra after the Ancient Egyptian ruler until Mark posted it on social media when she was recovering from her c-section.

She said: “Right before when they were preparing me and they started talking about how we had to fill out birth certificate stuff, my husband was like, 'Well, we're gonna give her a full name, right? And the nickname is Cleo.'

"I was like, 'Cleopatra?' He's like, 'Yeah, the full name's Cleopatra,' and I was sort of like, 'OK fine, whatever, we'll talk about it later.' "

However, Christina revealed her husband got “so excited" that he ended up posting the full name on Instagram, which got picked up by fans and media around the world.

She laughed: "So I was like, 'I guess her name is Cleopatra'. I just thought it would be Cleo and I was like, 'We'll figure it out later,' and he figured it out while I was in recovery.”