Katie Prince has admitted she "could have killed someone" in her drink-drive smash.

The 43-year-old former glamour model crashed her uninsured BMW X5 whilst disqualified and under the influence back in September 2021 but avoided jail by attending rehab and she's admitted she "regrets" getting in the car because she "could have killed someone or [herself]"

She said: "I mean I can deal with a lot of things, stress, pressure, I breathe that. Behind closed doors there's drama, no one's life is perfect. When it hits me personally, that's what I can't deal with. I regret getting in the car, I could have killed someone. I could have killed myself. My kids might not have had a mum. It's awful."

Katie - who has Harvey, 19, with footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16 and Princess, 14, from her marriage to ex-pop star Peter Andre as well as Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with third ex-husband Kieran Hayler - was at "rock bottom" at the time of the crash, but it proved to be a "wake-up call" and she will now be undergoing weekly meetings with a therapist because she "needs help."

She peaking on her channel 4 renovation show 'Katie Price's Mucky Mansion', she said: "I was rock bottom at that point. It was a wake up call. I don't want to be in that situation again. In fact I don't want to be in a situation where I feel that sad inside that I need to just go and do something, be destructive and hurt people around me because I don't know how to cope with it.

"I have now decided to see a therapist every week for the rest of my life and put my hand up and say yeah I need help, help me."

Last year, the TV star received a 16-week suspended jail sentence and was banned from driving for two years after she admitted to drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Katie flipped her car on September 28 while she was driving to see a friend.

Following the collision, she told police officers: "I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all."

Katie had her sentenced adjourned on the condition that she attended the Priory Centre and didn't commit any further offences.

District judge Amanda Kelly told her at the time: "You appear to think that you are above the law.

"You have one of the worst driving records I have seen. You have been banned from driving on five occasions.

"The public may be appalled to hear that I can’t send you to jail today. But the law says that when a person has complied with the terms of their release then you have a legitimate expectation not to be sent to prison today, even though you deserve to spend Christmas behind bars."