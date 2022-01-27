Drew Barrymore was once in an "open relationship" with Luke Wilson.

The 46-year-old actress made the confession during an on-screen conversation with her showbiz pal Kate Hudson, who previously dated Owen Wilson, Luke's brother.

Drew said on her TV talk show: "When we first met, we were young and wild."

Kate, 42, then said: "I think it was at a bar/restaurant … Chez Jay's in Santa Monica, with Luke."

Drew, 46, was dating Luke at the time - but he was also seeing other women.

The Hollywood star said: "I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people."

Drew subsequently described their romance as an "open relationship".

And she blamed the situation on their youthfulness.

She said: "It was an open relationship; we were young."

Kate also touched on her own experience of dating one of the Wilson brothers.

She shared: "I've been there with a Wilson too."

Drew now looks back on that time of her life with fond memories.

The actress recalled having fun and not taking life too seriously.

She said: "We're just young, we're having fun, we're all playing, acting, hanging out. You're not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time."

Meanwhile, Drew recently admitted she feels "vulnerable" on dating apps.

The actress - who has Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - conceded it's not easy to find love online.

She added: "You keep trying, and you fill your life up with so much that it becomes secondary. I don't think my happiness is on this dating app. I think a cherry on top to my life at some convenient, cool, inspiring, unexpected time might be in there - but that's all it is."