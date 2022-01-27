Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are "definitely back on".

The 32-year-old actress and the rapper called time on their romance last year - but according to an insider, they've recently rekindled their relationship.

The source told People: "They're definitely back on. Ashley has been really supportive after the death of his mom and he's been leaning on her."

G-Eazy, 32 - whose real name is Gerald Gillum - lost his mother Suzanne Olmsted in November and he's been leaning on the actress for support over recent months.

The celebrity duo are taking things slowly for the time being, but they're said to be in a "good place".

The source said: "They had issues to figure out and have been taking it slowly but are in a good place right now."

Meanwhile, Ashley played the role of Hanna Marin in 'Pretty Little Liars' between 2010 and 2017, and she previously admitted to needing a "mental break" when the show ended.

The actress confessed that she needed to take a step back when the series finished.

She said: "Coming off a show after so long and doing TV continuously throughout my whole life ... I needed to take a mental break."

The actress had filmed 160 episodes across seven seasons when the show ended and she felt exhausted.

Now, she's glad that she decided to take a break from the industry.

Ashley - who starred in the series alongside Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario - shared: "It was the best thing I ever did.

"I didn’t work for a year and studied directors I wanted to work with and looked at actresses who inspired me, who came from TV and made it into film. I started to compartmentalise my wants and needs."