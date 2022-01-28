James Bay "lost [himself]" on tour in 2019.

The 31-year-old singer went on tour with Ed Sheeran three years ago, and James has now confessed to having a difficult time.

He shared: "To be really f****** honest with you, I lost myself a bit.

"I’m going back to 2019, I was rolling around the world, I got invited on tour with Ed Sheeran and I was having a nice time on the surface.

"But inside I felt weird and I did some writing and it was all a bit of a blur.

"When I was feeling weird I was feeling lonely and I felt like I couldn’t connect with anybody. It’s a difficult thing."

The turbulent experience prompted James to write the song 'Everybody Needs Someone'.

And the 'Hold Back the River' hitmaker - who became a dad in October to a daughter called Ada - now feels as though he's got his life back on track.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "A whole load of other stuff happened in the last couple of years - I had a baby, that’s beautiful.

"It’s a rollercoaster ride. Everybody backstage that I know quite well, I’ve bored them to tears with stories and pictures. It’s a crazy beautiful thing."

Meanwhile, James previously expressed his support for small music venues in the UK.

The singer fears for the future of some venues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "The music industry in the 21st century is very online: we’ve seen ‘bedroom artists’ and we’ve seen people explode onto the scene from a blog, a YouTube channel more or less overnight.

"But at some point in their journey, they need to get onto stage to develop their performance. The industry would fall apart without such venues to cultivate emerging artists, turning good artists into great ones."