Lauren Jauregui thinks female artists are asked to "provide constant proof" of their talent.

The 25-year-old singer - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - bemoaned the perceived injustice after Damon Albarn accused Taylor Swift of not writing her own songs.

Lauren wrote on Twitter: "How you can fix your mouth to say Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs is beyond me lol women have to literally provide constant proof of how incredible we are for m** to act like they know (sic)"

The Blur star sparked controversy earlier this month when he claimed that Taylor, 32, gets other people to write her chart-topping hits.

He said: "She doesn’t write her own songs. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."

Taylor subsequently took to Twitter to rubbish Damon's accusations.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering (sic)"

Jack Antonoff - a friend and long-time collaborator of the award-winning star - also dismissed Damon's claims.

He wrote on Twitter: "i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb.

"if you were there … cool … go off. if not … maybe …. shut the f*** up? (sic)"

Damon subsequently backtracked on his earlier comments.

He said: "The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."