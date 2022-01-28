Melanie C has penned a tell-all autobiography.

Sporty Spice - who shot to fame in the 90s in the girl group alongside Victoria Beckham (Posh), Geri Horner (Ginger), Mel B (Scary) and Emma Bunton (Baby) - has put pen to paper to document both the highs and "difficult lows” of fame in 'Who I Am', which shares a name with her 2020 solo single about embracing being both Melanie Chisholm and her alter ego Sporty.

The 'Northern Star' hitmaker will detail the "shaming and bullying" she has faced and her battles with her body image and mental health.

The 48-year-old singer said in a press release: "It’s taken a long time to feel ready to tell my story. The past few years have given me an opportunity to reflect on the incredible career I’ve had and the huge obstacles I've managed to overcome. I’ve really enjoyed going back and reminding myself of the wonderful journey life has been so far. I’m very excited to share my experiences with you all."

In a statement, publisher Welbeck - which will release the tome as a hardback, e-book and audiobook on 15 September - said: "It looks at the incredible highs of becoming one of the world’s most recognisable pop stars – playing at Wembley, conquering the BRITs, closing the Olympics – but also the difficult lows. For the first time ever, Melanie talks about the pressures of fame, the shaming and bullying she experienced, the struggles she has had with her body image and mental health, and the difficulty of finding yourself when the whole world knows your name. Who I Am is an incredible story of resilience, hope and how you can find your power."

Welbeck's Editorial director Oliver Holden-Rea explained he was desperate to be the one to secure the world exclusive rights because the '2 Become 1' star is “an icon and inspiration”.

He said: "Melanie is an icon and an inspiration to so many people; and, given the incredible life she’s led, I would always have wanted to publish her book. But hearing her talk about what she’s been through and the message of strength and hope that she wants to convey, it has made me more excited to bring Who I Am to readers and fans everywhere. It’s a privilege to help her tell her story to the world."

'Who I Am' will follow her bandmate Mel B's 2018 autobiography, 'Brutally Honest', in which she spoke candidly about being a victim of abuse.