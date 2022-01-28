Prince William is "monitoring" his children's screen time.

The 39-year-old royal has revealed his eldest boy, Prince George, eight, is really into video games and he's trying to "regulate" how long he spends playing his console.

The second in line to the British throne - who also has Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, with his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge - also keeps an eye on how much time his three kids spend on screens such as tablets, computers and televisions.

William was speaking during a visit to BAFTA's reopened London headquarters, where he launched The Prince William Bafta Bursary to provide those starting out in the gaming, film and television industries from "all backgrounds of life" with a headstart.

BAFTA President William - who was joined on the visit by BAFTA-winning actress Suranne Jones - said of his own children: "At the moment it's trying to regulate the gaming... monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that.

"They're fascinated by it. George particularly. He's more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small at the moment but they love the films. I adore film and gaming as well."

The Duke of Cambridge - who also met with some budding creatives at the redeveloped site - said in a statement about his bursary: “I am hugely proud of BAFTA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that young talent from all walks of life are given every possible opportunity to build and develop successful careers in the film, games and television industries.

“The redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly has created fantastic new learning spaces to ensure that future generations can receive the support they need to thrive.”

As well as the bursary, the BAFTA Elevate scheme has been launched, which "supports talent from underrepresented groups in progressing their careers, and helps tackle the issue of diversity in our industries as a whole."