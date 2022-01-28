Bob Saget's daughter Lara has paid a touching tribute to the late actor.

The 'Fuller House' star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on January 9, at the age of 65, and his 32-year-old daughter - who he had with ex-wife Sharri Kramer - has shared how Bob "loved with everything he had" and taught her the "biggest lesson" of all; to "love completely and be kind".

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of her dad forehead-to-forehead with a young Lara, she wrote on Instagram: “To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts. My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body.

“Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.

“Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love."

Bob's widow Kelly Rizzo shared the post on her Instagram Story and added: “The love for his girls is otherworldly and unmatched.”

The late stand-up also had Aubrey, 35, and 29-year-old Jennifer with first wife Sharri.

Upon the news of his passing, the family broke their silence in a joint statement.

They said: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Meanwhile, Kelly admitted she feels "robbed of time" following Bob's death.

The 'Eat Travel Rock' blogger - who met the late star in 2015 and married him three years later - wrote on Instagram: "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.

"I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever.

"I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you. (sic)"