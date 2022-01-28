Nissan has unveiled the all-new electric Micra.

Sitting under the Japanese carmaker's Leaf and Ariya EVs, the new compact car will replace the Micra first launched back in 1982.

The upcoming EV was teased at the 2022 Alliance digital conference, where details of the Alliance 2030 electrification plans for Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi were revealed.

Nissan's COO Ashwani Gupta showed off images of the EV Micra and its seemingly five-door configuration.

The clip showed the Renault 5 driving off as the Micra takes the spotlight.

The former EV is due to release in 2023.

Little else is known about the electric Micra, but it's anticipated it will be slightly cheaper than the Leaf, which retails from £26,995.