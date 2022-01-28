Elon Musk has confirmed the Cybertruck will not be released until 2023 at the earliest.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss was expected to announce a delay to the production of the much-hyped electric pickup, which is reportedly set to undergo some changes to "features and functions", to stand a better chance of competing with the likes of Rivian's R1T and Ford's upcoming F-150 Lightning.

He said at an earnings call this week: “We will not be introducing new vehicle models this year."

The firm wants to focus on its current fleet of vehicles.

It comes after production was already delayed from 2020 to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source at Tesla claimed there will be a limited run in the first quarter of 2023, with further production planned for later next year.

Days earlier, Tesla removed all mention of production starting in 2022 on their website.

Now when customers go to pre-order the futuristic-looking SUV, a note reads: "You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears."

At the launch back in 2019, Musk admitted there was "room for improvement" after its "armoured glass" shattered in a demonstration.

But that didn't stop thousands upon thousands of people from ordering the sci-fi-inspired automobile, with the CEO noting that he had received 146,000 orders at the time.