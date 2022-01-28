Evangeline Lilly attended an anti-vaccine rally last weekend to "support bodily sovereignty".

The former 'Lost' actress was among the demonstrators in Washington, D.C., and explained she attended the controversial protest because she is "pro-choice" and doesn't believe anyone should be forced into having the COVID-19 vaccinations against their will.

She shared some black and white photos on Instagram and wrote: "I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing.

"I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of:

"-violent attack

"-arrest or detention without trial

"-loss of employment

"-homelessness

"-starvation

"-loss of education

"-alienation from loved ones

"-excommunication from society

"…under any threat whatsoever.

"This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.

"I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today."

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actress - who has two sons, aged 10 and six - was previously criticised in March 2020 when she claimed she was not practicing social distancing, despite health officials' advice at that time and the fact she was living with her father, who has stage four leukaemia.

She also wrote to a fan on Instagram - who had questioned why she was taking her kids to gymnastics camp, despite the advice - at the time: "Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It's unnerving...

"Let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious - keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don't abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power, but gracious with each other as we try to navigate the unknown dangers of a modern, global world and power structure. (sic)"

The 42-year-old actress later issued a "sincere and heartfelt" apology for her "insensitive" comments.

She wrote om Instagram: "I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th - when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living.

"At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing.

"Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY.

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.

"My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria.(sic)"