Nicola Coughlan has compared being famous to being "a dog on the tube".

The 'Bridgerton' actress admitted her life is "different" now people are aware of who she is, and although she can still go out and socialise with her loved ones, she knows people will be watching her and they won't all behave in the same way towards her.

She told the new issue of ELLE UK magazine: "Being famous is like being a dog on the Tube. It’s exactly the same energy. When you get on, everyone looks at you.

"Some people are so smiley, while some are afraid of you and don’t want to go near. Some people touch you without asking.

"I can still do the things I want to do, obviously, but it is different. I went to the pub with my friend a while back and it was like being an animal at the zoo. People just watching and looking.

"And I remember one time I was taking my Invisalign out, and this person was staring me right in the eyes, which was quite weird. But, honestly, most people are so, so lovely."

The 35-year-old star - who plays Penelope Featherington in 'Bridgerton' - knew the Netflix period drama would be big, but she didn't imagine it to be as successful as it has been.

She said: "I was like, 'OK, great. People are watching.' And then it was like, 'It’s number one in Turkey. It’s number one in Canada. Number one in the US.' I started compiling a list just to try to make it real in my head. And then it was like, 'It’s the biggest show that’s ever been on Netflix, 80 million people,' and it’s like, 'What?' It just was surreal.

"I didn’t think it was going to be the biggest show on Netflix, I didn’t think that level. But I had lunch with Phoebe [Dynevor] maybe about two months before it came out. And I said, 'I think your life’s going to change.' And she was like, 'No, I don’t know. I’ve done things before that people thought was going to be huge and it hasn’t worked out.' But I just had that instinct about it.’

The March issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 2 February. Visit www.ELLE.com/uk for more.