Cynthia Nixon loves how Kim Cattrall's absence from '...And Just Like That' was addressed "head-on".

The 65-year-old actress opted not to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the 'Sex and the City' reboot and her former co-star - who returned as Miranda Hobbes - is happy producers didn't brush her absence under the carpet and have made numerous references to the character throughout the series.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live', she told host Andy Cohen: "I thought it was great. I mean I have to say I love how we addressed it head-on in the first minute.

"And then I loved how there began to be layers of it. There's the thing you tell Bitsy Von Muffling and then there's the way you talk about it amongst each other.

"And I have to say, spoiler alert for any of you who haven't seen it yet, but I felt like the flowers at the funeral were just. And I love how, you know, we keep checking in with her from time to time. I love that."

The 55-year-old actress is also supportive of her character's alcoholism storyline and thinks it is reflective of real life.

She said: "Well you notice I'm having a non-alcoholic beverage today. I love it. I have to say a lot of us were drinking more than we should have during the pandemic.'

But Cynthia dismissed suggestions her alter ego has been turned into a version of herself, rather than the original Miranda, insisting there is a lot of crossover when playing a character for a long time, but acknowledged the writers have taken a lot of things "'out of all of our own lives and put them in."

She added: "Miranda's in the midst of a massive mid-life crisis at 55 and I am not."

Cynthia's co-star Sarah Jessica Parker previously told Andy that the actress always has Tupperware pots of food with her, so the host asked her about what she packs for a day on set.

She said: "It's a bowl that has kale, quinoa, avocado, sweet potatoes, curried chick peas, pickled onions, and I think I'm forgetting something."