'Uncharted 5' could be on the cards.

As the 'Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves' collection is released on PlayStation 5 today (28.01.22), there is talk of a fifth game in the popular action-adventure franchise, which is one of the best-selling series of all time.

And 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' creative director Sean Escayg has said "never say never" when it comes to continuing the hit series.

Speaking to Games Radar, he said: "I think we can say for certain that we can never say never.

"Yeah. 'Uncharted' is a franchise we love – that the studio loves. I love, and Kurt loves. It's a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that."

And while the game is rumoured to be in development, it's not known whether it would be developed by Naughty Dog.

Last year, it was rumoured that 'Days Gone' developer Bend Studio, was called in to work on a new 'Uncharted' content, however, they later requested to resign from the project.

'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End' was released on the PlayStation 4 in 2016. Then followed the prequel, 'Uncharted: Golden Abyss', on Sony's PlayStation Vita handheld system in 2011.

A standalone game to the series, 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy', was released in 2017, with Chloe Frazer as the game's playable protagonist.