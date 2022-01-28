Michael Buble and his wife want to renew their wedding vows.

The 46-year-old singer and his spouse Luisana Lopilato - who have children Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida together - celebrate their 11th anniversary this year and are considering marking the occasion by reaffirming their commitment to one another so that their kids can be involved.

He said: "I think we've always wanted to renew our vows, but never wanted to make people like pukey about it, you know what I mean?

"Our kids often ask us why they weren’t at our wedding. They don't quite understand why they didn't get to be there.

"So, it's one of those things where we thought, 'You know what, we have a lot to celebrate in our life why don't we...wouldn't it be lovely to renew the vows, let the kids be there, and all that.' So, they could be there this time."

Luisana appears in Michael's latest music video, for 'I'll Never Not Love You' and he admitted it was the "greatest moment in the world" to share his work with his wife, who previously starred in his 2009 promo for 'Haven't Met You Yet'.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Working together, you find out who people are, when things get bad, we've been through a lot.

"She’s a beautiful human being. I've leveled up in a big way, to be able to get inspired to make music and then to get to work alongside her, laugh with her, it’s been amazing. We've laughed so much, we've talked about how lucky we are, it’s the greatest moment in the world. And to share it with the love of my life is pretty good."

The video pays tribute to some of cinemas romantic moments, and the subject felt fitting for the couple.

Michael said: "15 years ago, you saw that my wife had a song that I had written for her where I meet her in a grocery store, and it becomes this thing at the end of the song that it's all just a daydream, and so I had this idea in the Michael Bublé cinematic experience, 'Why can't I make the sequel? Why can't this be the sequel?' So, at the end of the video, we find out that like M. Night Shyamalan, instead of I see dead people, we realise that once again, I have imagined all of this, I fantasised the whole thing.

"My wife and I have gone through, I think, the most romantic parts of cinema and some of the greatest moments of cinematic history and pay tribute cause we love them so much, and we love each other and at the end of the video, you find out once again I'm daydreaming.

"But the difference is now, the girl from 'Haven't Met You Yet' video that was his girlfriend at the time, 15 years later, is his wife and they have three beautiful kids."