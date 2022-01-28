'Metroid Prime 4' is still in development.

Developers Retro Studios have put out a job ad for a Tools Engineer and Technology Engineer to help them complete the long-awaited fourth instalment of the first-person shooter franchise.

They tweeted along with a link to the application form: "We are looking for a Tools Engineer and a Technology Engineer to join us on our journey to develop Metroid Prime 4!"

The title was first announced back in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch.

When it was announced at E3 four years ago, no lead developer was revealed, and no gameplay or trailer was shown, and there is still no further information regarding the top-secret title.

Retro is working on the game again after Nintendo took it in-house.

It's been 15 years since 'Metroid Prime 3' launched on the Wii in 2007.