Brad Pitt is "dating, but not seriously".

The 58-year-old actor was reported earlier this week to be dating Lykke Li but insiders have dismissed the claims that he and the 35-year-old singer have taken advantage of the fact they live close to one another to enjoy an under-the-radar romance, and maintained the pair are just friends.

A source told People magazine: "[There is] a large group of artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with.

"Lykke Li and Alia Shawkat are part of this group. He likes having female friends too.

"He is dating, but not seriously".

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor - who has six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie - was previously linked to German model Nicole Poturalski, and has retained a friendship with her.

The source noted: "He still keeps in touch with Nicole [Poturalski]."

'Being the Ricardos' actress Alia Shawkat has also been romantically linked to the Hollywood hunk and she recently reflected on the "weird" rumours about her and her friend.

She said: "It came in hot and left as fast as it came in. It happened during COVID, and I was alone with it. It was so weird. Now it’s like a weird dream, where I’m, like, 'Did that happen?'"

And Alia found it particularly funny that Brad had no idea about the rumours but apologised to her for the attention the speculation had brought.

She said: "He had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that s***. I was like, 'You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.' And he was, like, 'I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.' He had no awareness of it at all."