Zac Efron secretly broke his hand filming 'Gold'.

The 34-year-old actor threw himself into his role as a man trapped in a sandstorm in the thriller and though director Anthony Hayes admired the star's dedication during filming, he only realised the extent once it wrapped.

He told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper that, after the shoot ended, he received an email from Zac containing an X-ray of his hand, which had a metal pin in it after he broke a bone halfway through the shoot but decided not to mention it in case him having treatment got production shut down.

Anthony noted: “Once Zac got out there, he was just the hardest working dude you could get. His trailer was a couple of kilometres away, so we couldn’t see it in the back of a shot when we were always shooting 360 degrees.

“But Zac was never in his trailer, he was always on set, even when the ground temperature got up to 70 degrees. He didn’t complain once."

The filmmaker admitted Zac was drawn to the project because it gave him the chance to push himself to the limit, but he still couldn't be certain how his leading man would react with the tough conditions in Australia.

He said: “What drew him to this was that it was a role that he’d never done before. It was a performance he’d never given before. It was extremes he’d never worked in before.

"But with A-list actors who are used to a level of comfort, you never know what’s going to happen once you get into the desert. It’s easy when you’re just on a Zoom call.”

And Anthony hopes the 'High School Musical' hunk's star power will draw viewers to the movie because it has an important message.

He said: “There’s a reason these guys are megastars. You could pour a bucket of s*** over Zac’s head and he’s still going to look like a movie star.

"I wanted to tell a story about greed, tell a story about the dangers of where we’re heading, but it has to be in a palatable form like a thriller. If we don’t care about each other, then it’s a pretty bleak world we’re heading for.”