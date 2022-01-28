Alicia Keys' husband learned a lot about her by watching her docuseries.

The 41-year-old singer has been married to Swizz Beatz - the father of her sons Egypt, 11, and seven-year-old Genesis - since 2010 but the 43-year-old producer was still taken by surprise by some of the revelations in her YouTube programme 'Noted: Alicia Keys the Untold Stories'.

She said: "“When we were at the end and finishing all the edits and everything, he said to me, ‘There’s so much about you I don’t know. I didn’t know a lot of this stuff.’

“That was the first time I’ve been able to share these stories and see how they all connect together.”

Although Alicia admitted it is easy to hide her "vulnerabilities", opening up in the show was easier because she'd already done so with her memoir 'More Myself'.

She told America's OK! magazine: "I think all of us are expected to put on a certain façade and hide our pain and our vulnerabilities and I’m very familiar with that.

“In my book, ‘More Myself’, which came out right when the pandemic hit, a lot of opening up had to happen to fill up the pages with these memories and stories.

“It was hard, but I Think I might have broken the wall with that.

“When it came time to do the series, I took those things and went deeper.”

While she may have just released her eighth album, ‘Keys’, the ‘Empire State of Mind’ hitmaker isn’t planning to rest any time soon as she’s got a lot in the pipeline.

She said: “There are so many things coming, films, television, and theatre pieces I’m developing.

“I’m so excited about continuing to grow as an artist and creator.

“So this is like the beginning. What I’m about to do is bigger and crazier than ever.”