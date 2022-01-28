Artem Chigvintsev pulled out of the 'Dancing With the Stars' tour with "something more than COVID".

The 39-year-old professional dancer announced last week he had been forced to "step away" from 'The DWTS: Live! Tour' "for a while" as he recovers from undisclosed health issues, and now Brie Bella, the sister of his fiance Nikki Bella has confirmed he'd contracted coronavirus, but that wasn't the only reason he has taken a break.

Confirming Artem had the virus, Brie noted it "was hard on him" to get sick during the tour.

But she also told Us Weekly magazine that he had "something more than COVID", but didn't give specifics.

The 'Total Bellas' star reassured fans that Artem is "doing a lot better" following a period of rest, and the kind messages from fans have helped to boost his spirits.

She said: “He’s doing a lot better, which is so great. I know it’s really made him feel good seeing everyone just reaching out and thinking of him and sending their thoughts and prayers his way.”

Artem announced on Instagram last week he was taking a break from the tour due to "unexpected health issues".

He wrote: “Hi DWTS family – My time on tour so far has been wonderful – unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues.

“My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. See you soon.”

The choregrapher had been performing with his celebrity dance partner, 'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, with whom he won the 2020 series.

The tour kicked off on January 7 and is set to conclude on March 27.

A representative for the show said: “The DWTS: Live! Tour is continuing as planned with our cast of amazing pros — we wish Artem a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back in the show in the very near future."