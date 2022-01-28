Prince Andrew has relinquished his honorary life membership of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews.

The 61-year-old prince's military titles and royal patronages were returned to Queen Elizabeth earlier this month ahead of the civil case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre - for which he has requested a trial by jury - and now he has agreed to sever his ties with the prestigious sporting organisation.

A spokesperson for the club - which was founded in 1754 - said: "I can confirm that The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his Honorary Membership.

"We respect and appreciate his decision."

The Duke of York had served as the club's captain in 2004, the sixth royal to take on the prominent role at the establishment, and was the first royal to serve on one of their committees, overseeing the game internationally.

He said at the time: "It is an enormous privilege, an honour and a dream come true for me to be invited to become the Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, especially in this, its 250th anniversary year."

Andrew has been the patron of 24 golf clubs, societies and associations, but some had already severed ties with him, while others removed his picture from their clubhouses.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Andrew will face a civil case in the US over allegations he sexually assaulted Giuffre when she was 17.

A federal court judge ruled that a lawsuit brought by Giuffre could move forward.

Giuffre - who was formerly known as Virginia Roberts - has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - who committed suicide in August 2019 - and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with Andrew in 2001.

And this week, Andrew's legal team has filed an 11-page document with the court that sets out his response to the accusations.

The prince has strongly denied the allegation that he sexually abused Giuffre when she was under 18 years of age.

In the document - which has been submitted to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York - Andrew's legal team detail a series of defences "without assuming the burden of proof, and expressly denying any and all wrongdoing".

The document adds: "Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint."

The legal team previously argued to get the lawsuit dismissed, citing a 2009 deal and $500,000 settlement she agreed with Epstein.

However, the judge in New York ruled earlier in January that the case could continue, raising the possibility that Andrew could take the stand to defend himself in court.