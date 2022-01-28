Charlie Puth thought that he and Benny Blanco were "friends".

The music producer has posted a series of TikTok videos aiming jibes at the 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker – even telling him to "shut the f*** up" in one clip.

Charlie and Benny have previously worked together and the former has been left confused by the producer's social media barbs as he has no idea what the issue is.

In an interview with Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People, the 30-year-old pop star said: "I know just as much as you do. I was gonna ask if you knew anything else. I thought we were friends... I still think it's for fun, but what the hell do I know?"

The 'Marvin Gaye' singer added: "I'm so in my head, I'm on another planet. I don't even remember what I had for lunch yesterday if there's not a song or a beat attached to it. My answer is I think we were friends. I think everything's okay?"

Bille Eilish recently leapt to the defence of Charlie in his TikTok feud as she blasted Benny for constantly picking on the singer.

The 20-year-old musician - in a reply to a stitched video of one of his digs at the singer – said: "What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing."

Fans had speculated whether the feud was a stunt due to the pair's previous collaborations but Charlie issued a genuine-sounding plea for Benny to stop back in November.

He said in a video clip: "You know, man, these videos were really funny at first. I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you and I don’t know where all this is coming from."