Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS is now worth $3.2 billion after the latest round of investing.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashian’ star’s line is now worth double what it was in April 2020 following a series of successes - such as $247 million in annual sales and being worn by Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics - throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 41-year-old influencer had $234 million pumped into the company - whose wares have been modelled by Kate Moss and Megan Fox - following Kim and her business managers securing a new array of investors for the business and now want to establish their “own category in retail”.

Jens Grede, a company executive said to WWD: “We see an opportunity with SKIMS to create our own category in retail, just like how we believe Lululemon and Starbucks created their own categories in their respective areas.”

He continued: “That’s really why we’re doing this — to make sure we’re best prepared for the future.”

SKIMS - which boasts itself as “solutions for every body” - was launched in 2019 and has developed into one of the biggest luxury shapewear brands on the market, selling items such as bralettes, thongs and control pants in a variety of colours.

