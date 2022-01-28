Rihanna and ASAP Rocky "didn't take their eyes off each other" during a recent date night.

The 33-year-old singer and the rap star enjoyed dinner together at Pastis restaurant in New York City on Thursday (27.01.22), and the celebrity duo appeared to be very much in love, according to an eyewitness.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They are so sweet and affectionate.

"There were a lot of fans outside trying to catch a glimpse of them, and he was super protective of her and made sure she could get through the crowd safely."

The 'Rude Boy' hitmaker and the 33-year-old rap star have recently enjoyed a series of dates in the Big Apple, and a source has described the couple as "inseparable" at the moment.

The insider explained: "Their relationship is in a good place.

"After a very busy fall with professional commitments, they took some time to relax and unwind and really reconnect with each other."

Rihanna has also been described as ASAP's "biggest cheerleader".

Another source said: "They barely leave each other's side ... ASAP is so grateful for Rihanna. She's his biggest cheerleader and he doesn't take her for granted."

Rihanna was actually made a national hero of Barbados when the Caribbean country became a republic last year.

The country’s prime minister, Mia Mottley, praised the pop star for everything she's done for her home nation.

The prime minster said Rihanna commanded "the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline, and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth".

She added: "On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty."