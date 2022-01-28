Nicole Kidman thinks Keith Urban is the "best thing" to ever happen to her.

The Oscar-winning actress - who has Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, with Keith - has been married to the musician since 2006, and she believes he's transformed her life.

She shared: "I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Nicole, 54, was married to actor Tom Cruise between 1990 and 2001, and has kids Isabella, 29, and Connor, 27, with the Hollywood star.

However, Nicole believes she's found the perfect match in Keith, 54.

She told 'CBS Mornings': "We're a mix. We're very suited [for each other]. I'm incredibly lucky to have met him."

Meanwhile, Nicole recently revealed that she wants to "share" her success with her family.

The acclaimed actress appreciates the support she gets from her family, and she hopes that her youngest daughters are learning from her example.

Nicole shared: "I think they see it. They're firsthand, where we travel as a little group, where, always, we share pretty much everything.

"I always say it's our work as a family, it's not my work. So they share in everything, all of them, because it is our work and without their support, I wouldn't be able to do it."

Nicole also heaped praise on her husband, describing Keith as "rock solid".

She said: "[Her daughters are] right there with me and we have a very, deeply, intimate family, so we share a lot.

"They're both seen a lot and been aware of a lot of my goals. And my husband is, I’ve always said, he is rock solid. And he'll be there, like just an incredible love and support to me, as I hope I give to him as well, because he's got a massive career and it's just in a very different field. He makes music."