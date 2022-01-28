Lana Condor is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Anthony De La Torre.

The 24-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce her engagement, revealing that Anthony popped the question after six years of dating.

She wrote on Instagram: "Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. (sic)"

Lana also hailed her future husband as the "greatest man in the world".

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star said on the photo-sharing platform: "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!! (sic)"

Lana also shared some details about her engagement ring.

The actress - who was born in Vietnam, before she was adopted by American parents - shared: "Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I've ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over. (sic)"

Lana also shared a video of her engagement on Instagram.

In the clip, she says: "Oh my God, you're my fiance. I love you."

Anthony has announced the news on his own Instagram, too.

He wrote: "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever… I've wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife.

"I'm so grateful to have designed this ring with the Vietnamese owned @parisjewellerscanada every detail of the ring has purpose and means so much to us both. (sic)"