Addison Rae is determined to prove she's not "limited to one thing".

The 21-year-old star shot to fame on TikTok, before she made her acting debut in the Netflix movie 'He's All That', and Addison has now revealed she wants to put her acting talents to the test in the coming years.

The actress - who has signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix - told Variety: "I want to show people I’m not just limited to one thing.

"I want to play the bad guy but also the good guy. I eventually want something really deep and emotional and real as possible."

Addison has recently been taking notes while binge-watching 'Breaking Bad'.

And the social media star revealed she's now viewing content "from a different perspective".

She said: "From the way it’s shot to the script to the acting, it’s all incredible.

"After doing my film and experiencing that, I always watch things from a different perspective now. Being able to watch ‘Breaking Bad’ and also learn from it is something that I really enjoy."

Last year, Addison claimed she had to work "much harder" in order to make it as an actress.

She explained: "In this industry, when you come in and get labelled as one thing ... people like to keep you there. Which is understandable, and I get it, but what people don’t realise is I’ve always wanted to do acting, I’ve always wanted to do music. I’ve always wanted to do all these other things that they didn’t really get to see or know, because I just started being known when I was 19 years old.

"People haven’t really seen the background, or the classes I used to take and things like that. So I try to tell myself, ‘You have to work that much harder to get people to take you seriously.'"