Stanley Tucci's sense of taste and smell are stronger than ever following his cancer treatment.

The 61-year-old actor received treatment after a tumour was found at the base of his tongue, causing him to lose his sense of taste and smell - but he's revealed they're both now stronger than ever before.

He shared: "I got very lucky. I can taste and eat almost everything now. In fact, my sense of taste and smell are almost heightened and more than they were before, oddly enough."

Now, the Hollywood star has a greater appreciation for food than ever.

He told the 'Today' show: "When you're forced to go without something that you love - just like when you're forced to go without someone that you love - you appreciate them, and or it, much more when you're able to have it back or if you're lucky enough to have it back."

Stanley is a life-long food lover and he's even published two cookbooks of his own.

The actor also hosts 'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy' and he can't wait for the show to return for a second season later this year.

He said: "Food means everything to me. It's sort of all I can think about."

The movie star also revealed how he first came to host the acclaimed series on CNN.

Stanley - whose film credits include 'Road to Perdition' and 'The Devil Wears Prada' - explained: "CNN came to me and asked me to do this series a few years ago, and we've been able to make it happen. It's been a lifelong dream of mine to explore the regional cooking of it in as much detail as possible."