Calvin Harris loves getting "his hands dirty" on his farm in Ibiza.

The 38-year-old DJ lives on a 138-acre property on the Spanish island, and Calvin loves working on Ibiza's largest organic farm.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Calvin employs an expert team including farmers and chefs. But that hasn’t stopped him getting involved and he regularly gets his hands dirty, helping to plant seeds and everything else involved in running a farm.

"He is really passionate about what he and the team are doing."

The chart-topping DJ has worked with a host of big-name stars during his career, including the likes of Rihanna, Florence Welch and Normani.

However, Calvin - who sold his two mansions in Los Angeles two years ago - previously admitted that he's "not good at being a celebrity".

He shared: "I’m definitely happier just hanging out on my own in a room. Ever since I’ve been a kid that’s the case. I still have no hobbies. At some stage it would be great to learn to do something else. I have a very limited repertoire."

Calvin has also conceded there's been an element of luck behind his career success, admitting that his "reckless decisions" have paid off in spectacular fashion.

Reflecting on his achievements, he previously said: "I got lucky in different ways.

"I wrote the right songs at the right time, I picked the right genre of music, I started DJing in the US at the right time. If I hadn’t made all of these reckless decisions, I wouldn’t have been put in that place. Every time I play in front of people I’m celebrating the fact I got out of that situation."